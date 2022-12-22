YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms have announced that an upcoming game will be played outdoors at First Energy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns.

It marks the Phantoms’ first outdoor game in franchise history.

“Growing hockey in Ohio has always been a huge initiative for us in Youngstown, and we are thrilled to be hosting the USHL Cleveland Classic in February,” said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. “Not only is this going to be a once or twice-in-a-lifetime experience for our players, it is going to bring visibility to the state of hockey in Ohio. We are excited to drop the puck at FirstEnergy Stadium.”

The Phantoms will face the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the “USHL Cleveland Classic” at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

In addition, the Phantoms will also be hosting “Play Hockey” events throughout that weekend in both Cleveland and Boardman.

According to a release from the team, the events in Boardman will be in conjunction with the grand re-opening of the Deep Freeze Ice Arena, which serves as the Phantoms’ practice facility.

Tickets, which can be purchased at the Phantoms’ box office, are $25. Five dollars from every ticket will benefit the Black Bear Sports Youth Foundation.