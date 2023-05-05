CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – After a 4-1 win over the top-seeded Chicago Steel, the Youngstown Phantoms take a 1-0 lead in a best-of-five Clark Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final.

Brandon Svoboda, Andrew Centrella, Shane LaChance and William Whitekaw all registered goals for the Phantoms in the winning effort.

Youngstown goalie Jacob Fowler saved 27 of 28 shot attempts from the Steel as the Phantoms held Chicago to 1/4 on the powerplay.

With the win, the Phantoms need just two more wins to advance to play in the 2023 Clark Cup against the winner of 1-seed Fargo and 3-seed Lincoln in the Western Conference.

View a breakdown of the rest of the Phantoms/Steel series below:

Game 2: Youngstown @ Chicago (Saturday, May 6 at 8:05 p.m.)

Game 3: Chicago @ Youngstown (Monday, May 8 at 7:05 p.m.)

Game 4*: Chicago @ Youngstown (Monday, May 9 at 7:05 p.m.)

Game 5*: Youngstown @ Chicago (Saturday, May 11 at 8:05 p.m.)

*If necessary, Clark Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final is best 3 out of 5 format.