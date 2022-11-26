YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms scored first but couldn’t hold on to the lead as they fell to Team USA U’17s 3-2 at the Covelli Centre on Saturday.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Kenta Isogi would open the scoring for Youngstown just over a minute into the game to make it 1-0.

The score would stay that way until the second period when Kamil Bednarik scored from close range to make it 1-1.

Later in the period, Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen scored a power play goal to give USA a 2-1 lead.

Kristian Epperson would give USA a two-goal lead in the third period, which would eventually be the game-winner.

Shane Lachance gave the Phantoms life to cut the deficit to just one but Youngstown was unable to find the equalizer.