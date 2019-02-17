Phantoms stumble against Team USA U17's Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Team USA frustrates Phantoms in loss [ + - ] Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown Phantoms fell short of sweeping the weekend series against the Team USA U17's Saturday night, falling 4-3.

The Phantoms fell behind 2-0 in the 2nd period before Jayson Dobay got Youngstown on the board with less than 30 seconds to go in the period to make it 2-1.

Youngstown started hot in the 3rd, Craig Needham forced a turnover in the Team USA end and found Dalton Messina who one-timed it home to make it 2-2.

The two teams would trade goals midway thru the 3rd period before Team USA's Brock Faber got the game-winning goal with less than 3 minutes left to give USA the 4-3 win.

Youngstown returns to action February 22nd at Des Moines.