Phantoms stumble against Team USA U17's

Youngstown tied the game in the 3rd but couldn't get the go-ahead goal

Posted: Feb 16, 2019 11:35 PM EST

Updated: Feb 16, 2019 11:40 PM EST

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown Phantoms fell short of sweeping the weekend series against the Team USA U17's Saturday night, falling 4-3.

The Phantoms fell behind 2-0 in the 2nd period before Jayson Dobay got Youngstown on the board with less than 30 seconds to go in the period to make it 2-1.

Youngstown started hot in the 3rd, Craig Needham forced a turnover in the Team USA end and found Dalton Messina who one-timed it home to make it 2-2.

The two teams would trade goals midway thru the 3rd period before Team USA's Brock Faber got the game-winning goal with less than 3 minutes left to give USA the 4-3 win.

Youngstown returns to action February 22nd at Des Moines.

