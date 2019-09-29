Phantoms start fast but falter late in OT loss to Capitols

Youngstown scored four first-period goals but fell in the end to Madison, 6-5 in overtime Saturday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms fell to the Madison Capitols, 6-5 Saturday night in their home opener at the Covelli Centre.

The Phantoms offense started hot with 1st period goals from Matthew Cassidy, John Larkin, Yusaku Ando, and Austen May.

But the Capitols stormed back with two goals in the second period and ultimately forced overtime.

In the end, Madison’s Gustav Muller scored with 13 seconds left in the overtime period to seal the deal.

The Phantoms drop to 1-2 on the season and return to action next Friday and Saturday for a series with Muskegon. Both games are scheduled for 7:05 PM at Covelli Centre.