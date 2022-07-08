YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Phantoms star forward Adam Ingram is heading to the NHL after being selected 82nd overall (third round) by the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 18 year old was drafted by the Phantoms 153rd overall in the 11th round of the 2021 USHL Entry Draft.

This past season, Ingram lead the Phantoms in goals (26) and points (55) and was second in assists (32). He was also named to the USHL All-Rookie team.

In the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings, Ingram was listed as the 27th-ranked North American skater and is the highest-ranked USHL player on the list.