Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM

Phantoms snap losing streak, split weekend series with Cedar Rapids

Sports

The Phantoms snapped a 5-game losing streak Saturday with their win over Cedar Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms snapped a 5-game losing streak Saturday as the Phantoms topped Cedar Rapids 3-1 at the Covelli Centre.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Youngstown got on the board in the first period when Josh DeLuca scored with just over six minutes left in the period to make it 1-0.

It was DeLuca’s fifth of the year.

The game would stay that way until late in the 2nd period when Jayson Dobay scored on a pass from John Beaton to make it 2-0.

Trevor Kuntar would extend the lead in the 3rd period with his 28th goal of the season which leads the team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS