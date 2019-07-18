Phantoms release 2019-20 regular season schedule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms 2019-2020 United States Hockey League (USHL) regular season schedule was released Monday. The Phantoms will have a busy opening weekend at the DICK’s Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic on September 26th and 27th in Pittsburgh before its home opener at Covelli Center on Saturday, September 28th where they host the Madison Capitols. The Phantoms, who enter their 10th Season, will play 30 home games at Covelli Centre during the course of the 62 game schedule.

The Phantoms will be home in October for back to back weekends. On October 4th and 5th the Phantoms will battle rival the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Chicago Steel then come to Covelli Center on October 13th and 14th. The Phantoms are on the road to face the Lincoln Stars, October 18th and 19th before ending the month on October 25th at Team USA U-17.

The month of November has the Phantoms start on the road against The Chicago Steel, November 1st and at The Muskegon Lumberjacks, November 2nd. We then travel to Sioux City to square off against The Musketeers November 9th and 10th. The Phantoms are back home for a two weekend stretch. November 16th verses Team USA U18 and November 17th verse The Des Moines Buccaneers and on November 22nd and 23rd against the Clark Cup Champion Sioux Falls Stampede. The Phantoms will go on the road for the last three games of the month, November 27th versus Team USA U18, November 19th verses the Green Bay Gamblers, and November 20th to face The Madison Capitols.

December will be a busy month on the road beginning on December 7th verse Team USA U18, December 13th and 14th at the Madison Capitols, December 28th and 29th at The Chicago Steel and ending the road trip with against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on December 31st.

January will be a busy month at home for the Phantoms. The Phantoms are scheduled to open 2020 with home weekend games (January 3rd & January 5th) against Madison Capitols at the Covelli Centre followed by games against Team USA U-17, January 11, Tri-City Storm, January 17th and 18th and finally Green Bay Gamblers, January 24th, 25th, and 26th. Youngstown then hits the road against Team USA January 10th and at Cedar Rapids January 31st.

The Phantoms begin the month of February on the road at Cedar Rapids on February 1st and Dubuque on February 7th and 8th before returning home to face the Muskegon Lumberjacks February 14th and 15th. The Phantoms are back on the road to battle the Waterloo Black Hawks (February 21st) and the Dubuque Fighting Saints (February 22nd). The Phantoms are home February 26th to face Chicago Steel, back on the road to face Team USA U-18 February 27th and returning home February 29th to play Waterloo Black Hawks.

March begins with The Phantoms hosting a two-game series against Cedar Rapids, March 6th and 7th and a two-game series against Dubuque Fighting Saints March 13th and 14th. The Phantoms are then off on the road for a four-game stretch to The Fargo Force, March 20th and 21st and Green Bay Gamblers, March 27th and 28th.

April features four home games, Omaha Lancers, April 3rd and 4th, being the first set of home games. Closing out the regular season against Team USA U-17, April 17th and 18th. The Phantoms will be on the road for a two-game series against our rival Muskegon Lumberjacks, April 10th and 11th.

This season’s playoff format will remain the same as last season, with the top six teams from each Conference qualifying for the playoffs. The 2020 Clark Cup Playoffs are slated to begin April 20, 2020.

Friday and Saturday home games begin at 7:05 p.m. The Phantoms play four Sunday home games, one Monday home game, and one Wednesday home game, all of which time will be to be determined. Preseason games will be announced shortly.



COURTESY: YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS