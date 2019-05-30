Phantoms promote Patterson to Head Coach & General Manager

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Phantoms Head Coach Brad Patterson has been promoted to Head Coach and General Manager, adding the General Manager duties to his existing Head Coach role. Patterson has been the head coach of the Phantoms for the past three seasons posting a 103-61-11-7 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record with a playoff berth in each season. The Phantoms advanced to the Clark Cup Finals in the 2017-18 season. Patterson replaced former General Manager, Jason Koehler.

Patterson’s first task in his expanded role will be selecting the initial 30-man roster for the 2019-20 season. The main player selection camp is scheduled to begin June 12th in Pittsburgh, PA, where 100+ skilled players will compete against returning veteran players and the Phantoms’ USHL draft picks for roster spots. Patterson will be joined in Pittsburgh by his coaching staff, Jeff Potter and Nick Peruzzi. Jeff Potter has been promoted to Associate Head Coach and Director of Player Personnel, and Nick Peruzzi has been promoted to Director of Scouting and Assistant Coach.

“I’m excited to take this next step in my career with the Phantoms organization. The past 10 years with the Phantoms have been tremendous, and I look forward to building on them,” said Patterson. “I am thrilled that Jeff Potter and Nick Peruzzi will continue to play an integral role with the team as we prepare for main camp next month to begin to finalize next season’s roster.”

“Brad is an exemplary coach and leader,” said Murry Gunty, co-owner of the Phantoms and CEO of Black Bear Sports Group. “Both Bruce Zoldan and I believe that Brad is the right person to lead our organization.”

“Brad Patterson has developed into a first rate coach during his time with the Phantoms,” said Bruce J. Zoldan. “He is a true gentleman, and the Phantoms are lucky to have him on our team. We hope Brad leads our team for many years to come.”

Patterson joined the Phantoms coaching staff in 2009 following a collegiate and professional career that included two seasons with the Youngstown Steelhounds (Central Hockey League).



COURTESY: YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS