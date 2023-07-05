YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A team-record six players from the Youngstown Phantoms were selected in the NHL Draft last week. Martin Misiak was the first player off the board, and Wednesday, he was drafted again by the Canadian Hockey League.

Misiak was the number-one overall pick of the Erie Otters on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old center played in 27 games for the Phantoms last year. He scored 6 goals, with 11 assists, and helped lead Youngstown to their first Clark Cup Championship in team history.

Misiak was a second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL Draft last week.

The CHL is the world’s largest development hockey league, with 60 teams in nine Canadian provinces and four American states.