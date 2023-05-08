YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 4-1 win over the Chicago Steel, the Youngstown Phantoms take a 2-1 series lead and are now just one win away from the Clark Cup Finals.

The Phantom goal scorers were Shane Lachance, Martin Misiak, Andon Cerbone and Andrew Strathmann.

Youngstown once again dominated the game on the defensive end, as goalie Jacob Fowler recorded 29 saves on 30 shots on goal in the Phantoms win.

The Phantoms are back at action Tuesday night at the Covelli Centre with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop with a chance to close out the series.

View a breakdown of the rest of the series below:

Game 4: Chicago @ Youngstown (Monday, May 9, at 7:05 p.m.)

Game 5*: Youngstown @ Chicago (Saturday, May 11, at 8:05 p.m.)

*If necessary, Clark Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final is best 3 out of 5 format.