YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms have named Ryan Ward as the sixth head coach in franchise history.

According to a release from the team, the Phantoms and previous head coach Brad Patterson elected to go their separate ways at the end of his contract, which expires in June.

Ward comes to Youngstown from the Tri-City Storm where he was the Director of Player Development for the USHL club and the Hockey Director of the Windy City Storm, Tri-City’s youth hockey program. Ward also has experience as an Assistant Coach with the Soo Greyhounds (Ontario Hockey League) and the San Antonio Rampage (American Hockey League), along with stints in the National Hockey League with the New York Islanders, St Louis Blues, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It is an honor to be named the Head Coach of the Youngstown Phantoms,” said Ryan Ward. “I am ecstatic to work alongside our management and coaching staff, and most importantly, our players, as we usher in this next era of hockey in Youngstown. Our team will play a fast, skilled, in-your-face style that will be fun to watch. Our players will be aggressive, assertive, and unafraid to make plays. They will be hard to play against and will represent the City of Youngstown well.”

“We are ecstatic to have Ryan join the Phantoms,” said Co-Owner Murry N. Gunty. “Ryan is a talented, young, up-and-coming hockey mind that wants to play a fast paced, competitive, puck-possession style in Youngstown. When we opened our search, we knew that we wanted someone that was offensive-minded, creative, and passionate. We wanted someone that came from a coaching tree of successful people. Ryan has trained under the likes of Scott Gordon, Sheldon Keefe, Mike Babcock, and Anthony Noreen and has been involved with championship programs such as the Tri-City Storm, Soo Greyhounds, and the St. Louis Blues. He checked off all those boxes. From Tri-City’s Anderson Cup this year to the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup in 2019, he has been affiliated with winning every step of the way in his career and we fully expect him to bring that mentality to Youngstown.”

The Phantoms kick off their main camp from July 11-17 in Pittsburgh, at PrintScape Arena.