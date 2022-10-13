YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms fell in their home opener on Thursday to the Madison Capitols 5-3.

The game was the Phantoms’ first since Sept. 25 and first home game for new head coach Ryan Ward.

Youngstown would get on the board first in the opening period when Shane Lachance found the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Lachance was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The score would stay that way into the second period until Madison scored back-to-back goals to take the lead on tallies from Miko Matikka and Nicholas Fascia.

The Phantoms would answer back in the second as Matthew Perkins got his first goal of the year to make it 2-2.

But just two minutes later, the Capitols would retake the lead on a power play goal from Peter Cisar.

After falling behind in the third period 4-2, Youngstown would try and make it interesting late with a goal from Justin Varner with less than a minute to go but it wouldn’t be enough.

The Phantoms fall to 1-2 on the season and host Madison again on Friday at 7:05 p.m.