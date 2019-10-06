Phantoms hot start continues with weekend sweep of Muskegon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms grabbed their third win in their first five games with a 3-2 win over Muskegon at the Covelli Centre.

Youngstown has grabbed points in four of their first five games.

The Phantoms opened the scoring in the first period with a goal from Yusaku Ando to make it 1-0.

Luke Mobley would even the scoring for the Lumberjacks later in the period to send the game tied at 1 after the first period.

Youngstown would break the deadlock in the 2nd period thanks to a Arseni Smekhnov goal to make it 2-1.

The Phantoms would double their lead in the 3rd period with a Reilly Funk goal to make it 3-1.

Youngstown will welcome Chicago to town October 13th.

