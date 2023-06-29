YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Phantoms goaltender Jacob Fowler is headed to the NHL.

The 18-year-old Boston College commit was drafted 69th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft on Thursday.

Fowler led the league in wins this season, finishing 27-9-3-1 in net for the Phantoms. He also posted a .921 save percentage with five shutouts, both of which led the USHL this season.

He won eight of his nine starts in the playoffs, helping lead Youngstown to their first Clark Cup Championship in franchise history.

Fowler was named the USHL’s Most Outstanding Player in the playoffs and won the Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year Award by USA Hockey.