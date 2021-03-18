Phantoms goalie invited to play in front of NHL scouts

Colin Purcell will showcase his talent in the 2021 BioSteel All-American Game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Phantoms’ goalie Colin Purcell will showcase his talent in the 2021 BioSteel All-American Game next month.

The event features the USHL’s top talent. The draft eligible players invited will compete in front of NHL scouts. The game will be played Wednesday, April 7th in Plymouth Michigan.

“It is an honor to make the roster for the BioSteel All-American Game,” says Purcell in a press release. “It would not be possible without the support of my coaches, teammates and the Youngstown Phantoms Organization.”

Purcell is committed to the University of Massachusetts and is posting a 0.89% save percentage this season.

“Our organization is extremely proud of Colin being named to play in the 2021 BioSteel All-American Game,” said Phantoms head coach Brad Patterson via a press release. “His work ethic and attention to detail to his craft have always been exceptional. Both of these characteristics added to his skillset and project him to have a long career in the game. Our organization and his teammates look forward to watching Colin come April 7 in Plymouth.”

The Youngstown Phantoms return to action at the Covelli Centre April 2 against the Green Bay Gamblers.