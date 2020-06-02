Phantoms family: Kuntar credits Youngstown for growth as he prepares for NHL Draft

Trevor Kuntar led the Phantoms with 28 goals this past season and is projected as a mid-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The NHL Draft was supposed to be just a few weeks away, upon completion of the season. Now, it’s tentatively set for the fall.

The Youngstown Phantoms have three players with a great chance to hear their name called this year.

Back in mid-March, the Phantoms season abruptly came to an end. Players went their separate ways and many like forward Trevor Kuntar left Youngstown for the last time.

“Obviously, it was not an ideal situation,” Kuntar said. “It was pretty sad just because I knew this was going to be my last year and it was kind of a tough way to end.”

Kuntar was a three-year Phantoms veteran, leading his team with 28 goals and 53 points this season. Now back in his hometown Buffalo, he’s been able to reflect on his time in Youngstown.

“I learned a ton. It was good stuff that made me the player I am today and it was awesome,” Kuntar said. “My first year, I was a super young guy and hockey-wise, this team really helped me grow as a player and a person.”

Kuntar is now preparing for the NHL Draft, which is postponed indefinitely at the moment. The NHL combine was supposed to be this week in Buffalo. Instead, Kuntar is undergoing the draft process virtually, having already met with 10 NHL teams.

He’s also been working out from home and just last week, returned to the ice for the first time in months.

“My first time back skating, I was rusty. It was the longest break I’ve ever taken in my life… 70 days or something crazy like that,” Kuntar said. “But I try to work as hard as I can every day. You can only control what you can control.”

Kuntar graduated from Ursuline High School last year and is heading to Harvard this fall to play hockey and study business.

He’s projected as a mid-round pick in the NHL Draft, where one day, he hopes to continue the success of former Phantoms at the pro level.

“You want to come out as one of the top players from the program and there’s a pretty good history of players,” Kuntar said. “So it would be pretty awesome to be part of those players.”