Phantoms fall to Muskegon in home opener

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Muskegon Lumberjacks topped the Phantoms 3-1 Friday night in Youngstown’s home opener at the Covelli Centre.

Cameron Berg, Reilly Funk, and Cristophe Tellier each talled a in the win for the Lumberjacks.

John Farinacci scored the lone goal of the night for the Phantoms.

With the loss, Youngstown drops to 1-3 overall on the season.

The United States Hockey League weekend set against Muskegon continues on Saturday night in downtown Youngstown. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at the Covelli Centre.

