YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms fell to the Eastern Conference’s best team, the Chicago Steel, 3-2 Friday night in overtime at the Covelli Centre.

Lukas Gustafsson lit the lamp in the extra frame to give Chicago the win.

The Phantoms took an early 2-0 lead with goals by Trey Taylor and Nick Williams in the opening period.

Chicago rallied in the second to tie the game up at 2-2.

Goaltender Kyle Chauvette stopped 21 of 24 in the loss.

Youngstown and Chicago face off again Saturday night at the Covelli Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.