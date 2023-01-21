YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms netted four goals in the first period to lead their way to a 8-0 win over the Madison Capitols at the Covelli Centre Saturday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Saturday’s game was the franchise’s 800th in its history and 400th home game.

Just over two minutes into the first period, Brandon Svoboda got the scoring started with his ninth of the year to make it 1-0.

Just over two minutes later, Youngstown would double their lead when Matthew Perkins forced a turnover that he turned into a goal to make it 2-0.

Five minutes later the Phantoms would make Madison pay on the powerplay when William Whitelaw scored his 16th of the season, making it 3-0.

Ninety seconds later, Hunter Bishoff would cap the Phantoms barrage in the first period with his second of the season to give Youngstown a 4-0 edge.

The Phantoms would continue the scoring spree in the second period when Shane Lachance would tally his 22nd of the season, making it 5-0.

Youngstown wasn’t done in the second period: Braiden Clark would with under seven minutes to go giving the Phantoms their sixth goal of the night.

They would make it seven in the third period when Jake Rozzi found the back of the net on the powerplay to make it 7-0.

Just moments later, Lachance would score his second of the night to make it 8-0 Youngstown, which rounded out the scoring for the night.