YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms fell to the Madison Capitols 5-3 in a must-win matchup Tuesday at the Covelli Centre.

The Phantoms entered the game down 1-0 in a best-of-three series in the opening round of the Clark Cup playoffs. With the loss, the Phantoms are eliminated from the postseason.

Madison’s Reid Pabich scored as Phantoms goaltender Kyle Chauvette was down in the crease to tie the game up at 1-1 in the second.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Phantoms got on the board first in the opening frame. Garrett Wright scored a powerplay goal off a one-timer to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead.

Jack Musa added another goal for Madison in the third to give the Capitols a 3-1 lead.

Adam Ingram pulled the Phantoms within one with six minutes left in the game, but Madison scored two empty-netters for the 5-2 lead.

Phantoms Jaden Grant scored with just 6 seconds left on the clock, making the final score 5-3.

The Phantoms end the season with a 29-24-6-4 record.