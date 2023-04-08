YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The night after a thrilling overtime win to draw within 2 points of the Chicago Steel, the Youngstown Phantoms dropped chippy first-place battle 6-2.

The Phantoms would get on the board first, thanks to a Chase Pietila goal just over five minutes into the game — taking a 1-0 lead.

But the second period was all Chicago, as the Steel rattled off three goals in the frame and led by two goals headed into the third.

With the loss, the Phantoms fall into a tie for second place with USA Hockey NTDP with 75 total points.