YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Phantoms defenseman Trey Taylor made his way into the record books over the weekend.

The Clarkson University commit tallied his 41st point of the season on Saturday, April 9, breaking the record for most points in a season by a defenseman in Phantoms history.

“That’s obviously cool,” Taylor said. “I’ve only been here for a year, but it’s been a lot of fun and coaches have instilled a lot of trust in me, which is nice. Obviously, if I can continue to work hard and do the right things, I think I’ll leave a good legacy behind for my name. And it’s obviously pretty cool to be in the record book.”

The previous record was set by Ryan Lowney in the 2012-13 season.

Taylor came to Youngstown this season from the Vernon Vipers of the British Columbia Hockey League. In 50 games with the Phantoms, Taylor has recorded nine goals and 32 assists.

“I kind of just try to play both ways in a sense,” Taylor added. “So, obviously it’s nice to get some points, but at the same time I like to look after my own end and take care of my goalie a little bit.”

The Phantoms face the Chicago Steel Friday and Saturday at the Covelli Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.