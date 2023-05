YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms secured their first Clark Cup Championship with a 1-0 win over the Fargo Force on Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

With the win, Youngstown completes the series 3-0 sweep over Fargo.

Andon Cerbone scored the game’s first goal just 24 seconds into the third period giving Youngstown a 1-0 lead.

During postseason play, the Phantoms posted a record of 8-1-0 in nine Clark Cup playoff games and outscored the opposition 25-13 during that stretch.