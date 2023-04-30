YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With a 3-1 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, the Youngstown Phantoms complete the sweep and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

The Phantoms registered the opening goal of the game courtesy of a one-timer from William Whitelaw to make the game 1-0, his first goal of the playoffs.

Then in a 1-1 game in the third period, Jack Wilson provided the go-ahead goal to put Youngstown in front for good and Andon Cerbone would add an empty-netter to cap it off.

For Cedar Rapids, Jack Musa was credited with the only goal of the night for the RoughRiders.

Phantom’s goalie Jacob Fowler saved 24 of the 25 Cedar Rapids shots in another stellar performacne.

The Phantoms now advance to the Eastern Conference Finals where they face the winner of 1-seed Chicago Steel and 5-seeded Dubuque.