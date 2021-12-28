YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The co-owner of the Youngstown Phantoms hockey team is making a big pitch to take hockey to a higher level in Youngstown.

Murry Gunty, who’s also the CEO of Black Bear Sports, offered up the Covelli Centre for a world championship event. It was scheduled to take place in Sweden in January but was canceled.

Gunty is offering to cover all expenses for the ice and building and said the girls just need to show up and play.

He believes Youngstown is a good location for the tournament.

“What the Youngstown Phantoms are for us is a chance to give young men the ability to pursue their dreams, whether it’s pro hockey, college hockey or they just want to play junior hockey. We thought that the whole framework in Youngstown of giving young men the chance to pursue their dreams should be the same for young women, so that’s why we thought Youngstown would be a great location for it,” Gunty said.

The boys’ under-18 world championship is still being held.