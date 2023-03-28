YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the Muskingum loss to Team USA on Tuesday, the Youngstown Phantoms clinched a playoff spot to the USHL Clark Cup Playoffs.

The Lumberjacks fell 10-1 to Team USA.

Youngstown has eight games left in the regular season.

The Phantoms have won seven of their last eight games and sit in the second spot in the Eastern Conference, just a point back of first-place Chicago.

Youngstown returns to action on Friday as the Phantoms welcome Muskingum to the Covelli Centre for a 7:05 p.m. face-off.