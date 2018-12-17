Phantoms blow lead, fall to Steel for second straight night Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Steel players celebrate in come from behind win [ + - ] Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A physical, back-and-fourth game at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH saw the Youngstown Phantoms (10-11-0-3) lose to the Chicago Steel 4-3 for their second consecutive loss.

First period action began when Ben Schoen was called for tripping leading to the first penalty kill of the night. While killing the penalty, Christian Stoever (17 saves) made an amazing toe save to keep the game tied and later again on a delayed penalty call. At the 6:23 mark, Liam Robertson blew one past Reilly Herbst in the slot to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead. John Larkin would extend that lead on a point shot at 8:58 for his first goal of the season.

Mathieu De St. Phalle would cut the lead in half with 39 seconds left in the first period for the Chicago Steel. Brett Murray would give the Phantoms a 3-1 lead at the 2:50 mark of the second period on a re-direct goal on a point pass from Ben Schoen.

It would be all Chicago from there as the Steel scored 3 unanswered goals. Christian Sarlo, the third star of the game, got the scoring going on a rebound off Stoever 36 seconds after the Murray goal. Ryan Doolin would get his 5th of the season at 13:52 and Adam Robbins would get the game-winner at 16:17 of the second.

The third period began with furious action and saw Joey Abate miss on a cross-crease attempt to Trevor Kuntar. Kuntar would have another opportunity by splitting the Chicago defense down the middle and hitting the post.

With 2:05 left in the game, Matteo Pietroniro would get a head contact penalty to put the Phantoms back on the powerplay. Coach Brad Patterson would call a timeout and pull Stoever but would end up with no goal and a 4-3 Chicago win.

Youngstown goes on holiday break and is back in action on December 28th against the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in Iowa. The game can be seen on HockeyTV with puck drop at 8:05. The Phantoms will be back at the Covelli Centre on January 4th against Sioux City.



COURTESY: YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS