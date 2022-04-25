YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms let a late lead slip away Monday night, falling to Madison 3-2 at the Covelli Centre.

The Capitols got on the board first when Phantoms’ goalie Jacob Fowler misplayed the puck behind the net allowing Tyler Haskins to score in an empty net making it 1-0.

The score would stay that way until the second period when William Whitelaw jammed open a rebound in the crease to level the score at 1-1.

With just over five minutes left in the third period, Youngstown would take the lead when Tiernan Shoudy found the back of the net to make it 2-1.

But Madison would answer right back less than a minute later when Jack Horbach scored his first of the playoffs to make it 2-2.

Then, with just under 3 minutes left, Jack Musa scored the game-winning goal to give the Capitols a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Tuesday night at the Covelli Centre at 7:05 p.m.