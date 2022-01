YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms blanked the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 3-0 on Military Appreciation Night Saturday at the Covelli Centre.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

Evan Werner, Adam Ingram and Shane Lachance each scored a goal in the victory.

Bartoszkiewicz recorded 35 saves for the shutout.

With the victory, the Phantoms improve to 12-11-2-3 on the season.