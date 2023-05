YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms announced a rally celebration of their Clark Cup win on Monday.

The rally is set for Wednesday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Youngstown Amphitheater.

The Clark Cup trophy and Clark Cup champions will both be on site for the ceremony, according to a Facebook post.

The Youngstown Phantoms secured their first Clark Cup Championship with a 1-0 win over the Fargo Force on Friday night at the Covelli Centre.