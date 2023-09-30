YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After raising the championship banners, the Youngstown Phantoms picked up right where they left off last season in a 12-0 win over Team USA NTDP.

View extended highlights from the Phantoms’ huge first period above.

Youngstown jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after the first period thanks to goals from Zach Morin, Mikey Burhcill and Ryan Botterill.

Forward Adam Pietila registered a hat trick for the Phantoms as Burchill and Botterill both added second goals.

Other goal scorers were forwards Hunter Ramos, Miles Gunty, Same Ranallo and Tory Pitner.

The Phantoms outshot Team USA 41-25 in the barrage with newcomer Owen Bartoszkiewicz notching 25 saves in the shutout victory.