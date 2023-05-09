YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms topped the Chicago Steel 2-1 in overtime in game four of the USHL Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night at the Covelli Centre.

With the win, the Phantoms advance to the USHL Clark Cup Final for the second time in franchise history.

William Whitelaw scored the game-winner at the 7:54 mark of overtime to seal the series victory for Youngstown.

Trailing 1-0 late in the third period, Youngstown’s Kenta Isogai scored at the 17:54 mark to tie things up at 1-1 sending the game to overtime.

Chicago’s Jack Harvey opened the scoring for the Steel in the second period.

The advance to face the Fargo Force in the Clark Cup Finals. Fargo will play in the Clark Cup Final for the sixth time.