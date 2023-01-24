YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Phantoms has acquired a pair of players from the Slovakian World Junior squad on Tuesday.

Youngstown is adding defenseman Pavol Funtek from Kettera U20 in the top Finnish junior league.

The 6’6” Funtek was named a “Top-3 Player” on Team Slovakia at the World Junior Championships earlier this month.

“Pavol is a big, long and heavy shutdown defenseman that will be great playing against teams’ top lines, on the penalty kill and in defensive situations late in games,” said Co-GM’s Jason Deskins and Ryan Kosecki in a release.

“He gives us something that we don’t have currently, so he is a welcomed addition to our program,” the release continued.

The Phantoms are also adding forward Martin Misiak from HC Nove Zamky, which participates in the top Slovakian league.

“Martin is a high-end player that is expected to make a big impact in all three zones of the rink. He has elite speed, skill and intelligence which will make him very tough to play against and an invaluable piece to our team,” Deskins said.

“Martin is a game-changing addition to the Phantoms and we could not be more excited to reunite him with Pavol in Youngstown,” he continued.

Youngstown returns to action this weekend against Chicago.