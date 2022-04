EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Nicolina Pezzone tossed a complete-game, eleven-strikeout day as Struthers downs East Palestine, 13-0. Pezzone also finished with four hits including a double while driving in four runs.

Emma Morris and Bella Slaina each had a pair of hits.

Struthers will play host to Liberty tomorrow at Mauthe Park.

East Palestine returns home to take on Columbiana on Monday.