VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews boys basketball team got the best of Bristol on Tuesday night as the Mustangs topped the Panthers 60-54.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Mathews would go on a 10-0 run to close the first quarter and never looked back.

For the Mustangs, Ethan Petak had a game-high 28 points while Dominic Toto added 14.

For Bristol, Mikey Burbach had a team-high 24 points with Kaiden Kohler adding 11 on the evening.

With the win, the Mustangs improve to 10-6 while the Panthers fall to 9-7.