CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police says it has identified a suspect who broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck onto the field, causing damage.

Police say the suspect is Anthony Robert Westley O’Neal, 21.

He is not yet in custody. The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury will review the case.

According to a police report, the incident happened began around 11:20 p.m. Monday, November 21. It was reported to the police the following morning.

According to the report, the security manager of the stadium told police he saw someone in a red vehicle drive around the stadium and then park on the west end.

Police say that person was O’Neal.

The person in the red vehicle got out of the car and climbed the fence, according to the police report.

The suspect went in through the southwest gate and then walked through the seating bowl area.

The suspect opened a box and took two Cleveland Browns scarves.

Around 12:15 a.m., that’s when the suspect got into a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck and drove it onto the football field, police say.

The suspect drove circles on the grass, which damaged the field, as reported by FOX 8 from SkyFOX. Initial reports said the suspect had driven a golf cart on the field.

The suspect drove the truck off the field and simply left.

According to the police report, security could not get a read on the license plate number.

It’s not clear how the suspect was identified.