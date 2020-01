Caitie Perry and Alaina Scavina each scored 17

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Caitie Perry and Alaina Scavina each scored 17 points in Mooney’s 60-29 win over East. Perry connected on a pair of 3-point shots. Scavina made 7 of 8 from the foul line. Katie Hough and Gia Diorio added 9 and 8 points respectively.

Deland Brown led East with 11 points. The Golden Bears return home to take on Valley Christian on Saturday.

Mooney (10-7) will visit McDonald on Saturday.