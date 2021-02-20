Perry is clutch in the Rebels tournament win over the Vikings

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The sixth-seeded Crestview Rebels pulled away in the second half to knock off the eight-seeded LaBrae Vikings 51-42 to advance in the girls Divison III Sectional Finals Saturday afternoon. The Rebels will play another league opponent Wednesday night when they play at the third-seeded Brookfield Warriors.



The Rebels improve to 15-9 on the season, winning their second game in a row over the Vikings in the past week. The Vikings close the year with an 8-8 mark, pending a possible make-up game or two against league opponents.



“This was a really important win because this was our last game on this court as a senior, it’s crazy to think,” Rebels senior forward Payton Huff remarked. “They (LaBrae) are a very, very good team that we spilt with them during the regular season. I think the energy in the gym was so much better in this game. We knew it was a win or lose situation, so we were really ready for it.”



The key moment in the game came late in the third period with the Vikings leading 32-31 with just under a minute remaining in the frame. The Rebels would get a basket and a free throw to go up 34-32 ahead of a three at the buzzer by the Rebels Krista Perry. That gave the Rebels a 37-32 advantage and a ton of momentum.



“In a career of a lot of big shots, I thought that was as big of a shot as she has ever hit,” Rebels coach Aaron Blatch said of Perry’s three. “I thought that was just a huge moment for us. It gave us a lot of life.”



“That was big for us. It really brought up the energy when we were down by one we were upset about it, but as soon as Krista hit that (three), it just changed the game completely,” Huff added.



“We missed some offensive opportunities with some shots, and then they got a couple of baskets where we missed some defensive rotations,” Vikings coach Mandy Rowe said. “They shot the ball really well, while we had a lot of shots in and out. They are a good team.”



The Rebels carried that momentum into the fourth quarter as Ashton Hughes hit a bucket at the 6:58 mark, followed by a three by Huff with 5:50 left in the period. In just over two minutes, the Rebel’s 11-0 run gave them a 10-point, 42-32 lead.



The Vikings would cut the deficit down to 3 with a little over a minute remaining in the game when Laura McCoy hit a clutch basket. But the Rebels Krista Perry converted 5 of 6 free throws in the final 1:06 of the game to seal the victory for the Rebels.



“I thought today she was really smart about giving the ball up when she had to, she has worked her whole career for this, to close these things out. And we have all the confidence in the world that she is going to be able to that,” Blatch said about Perry’s performance.



Perry would lead the Rebels with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Huff would add 14 points, including 4 three-pointers.



“Payton Huff, in today’s game, probably equaled her three-point total from her freshman, sophomore, and junior year combined. It has been something that she has gotten more comfortable in as the year has gone on. This has not been something that has been natural to her, not in her comfort zone,” Blatch explained. “I thought in this moment, her last game on her home floor, to be able to knock down four buckets in addition to all the other stuff she did I’m just extremely proud of how she stepped up today.”



The Vikings were led by McCoy with 17 points while Briley Daniels added 12. Jenna Reppart would grab 7 rebounds to lead the Vikings on the boards.



“We lose two seniors that have been with me for four years. They are four-year letter winners so there are some big shoes to fill,” Rowe said of her team. “But I told the underclassmen that if they don’t like this feeling then we need to get in this offseason and work at it. It’s up to you. We’re putting the ball in their hands with what they want to do in the offseason. We’re going to try to get going again as soon as possible.”