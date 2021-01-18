Perry holds off Howland to pull away in final quarter

Lady Tigers trailed by just 3 entering the fourth quarter

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Perry pulled away from Howland in the fourth quarter to outscore the Lady Tigers, 17-9, to post a 64-53 victory Monday afternoon.

Howland’s Alyssa Pompelia was held scoreless in the first quarter to finish with a team-high 15 points. Courtney Clark added 11 points while Taylor Lawrence completed her day with 10.

The Lady Tigers will square off against Canfield on Wednesday.

The one-two combination of Meredith Randulic (22) and Kiley Wolf (17) combined for 39 points in Perry’s win. The Polar Bears’ junior point guard Randulic made 9 of 10 from the foul line. Wolf connected on 3 three-pointers.

Perry will be matches against Canton McKinley on Wednesday.