Perry and Miller help the Rebels block the Warriors

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview Rebels took advantage of their height advantage to knock off the previously unbeaten Brookfield Warriors 37-28. The victory improves the Rebels to 8-5 on the season, 2-3 in the MVAC. The Warriors drop to 5-1, 2-1 in the league.



“We have been struggling a bit. In my time here, this was the first three-game losing streak we’ve had,” Rebels coach Aaron Blatch said. “So we were kind of a ticked-off bunch, to be honest. To knock them (Brookfield) off I think this is a huge win and hopefully, we can start a positive streak moving forward.”



The combination of senior forward Krista Perry and junior forward Trinity Miller proved to be the difference as they blocked numerous shots by the Warriors while also forcing the Warriors to alter their shots.



“We play a bunch of guards and it was tough to match up with (Krista) Perry,” Warriors coach Ken Forsythe remarked. “A couple of those girls are so much bigger. It’s something that’s going to give us fits all year, but we just have to battle through it. We have to use our quickness, but we did not use it tonight.”



“Kris has been a constant for us obviously, but Trinity Miller, this is her second varsity start,” Blatch remarked. “We thought that her length would be a factor tonight. Brookfield doesn’t have a ton of size, and it let us use Trinity to guard the rim, and Kris could roam around a little bit and make plays. Those two were key, and Trinity is the best shot-blocker that I have ever coached.”



“Trin has been great for us this year,” Perry added. “She is getting a lot of varsity time this year and she is really stepping up and I’m proud of her for that. Her being inside allows me to go outside a little bit, so that is opening up a lot more stuff for the whole team.”



Perry would lead the Rebels in scoring with 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Rebels would put 8 players in the scoring column despite the low-scoring defensive battle.



“I like how we defended. I thought this was a very smart game by our team defensively. (Sophia) Hooks is a great player for Brookfield. She’s averaging 23 points per game and (Audrey) Readon is really good. I thought we did a really nice job of knowing where they were,” Blatch said.



The Rebels would lead the game from start to finish as they jumped out to an 8-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. They would increase their advantage by the intermission to 18-10.



The Rebels increased the margin to 13-points when they doubled-up the Warriors 26-13 with just 38-second remaining in the third quarter following a bucket by the Rebels Emily Hill. The Warriors Sophia Hook sank a trey just before the end of the frame to make 26-16 at the end of the third period.



The Rebels would go out to a game-high 15-point, 35-20 advantage with 4:20 remaining in the game when Krista Perry landed a three-pointer of her own. The Warriors would close the game strong as they ended the contest with an 8-2 run.



The loss was overshadowed by a tremendous game from the Warrior’s sophomore guard Sophia Hook who scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Warrior’s offense. Katie Logan would yank down 8 rebounds to pace the Warriors on the boards.



“We are a young team, and we are going to have to prepare for everyone the same. The last two games we have played sloppy and it’s kind of a learning curve for us tonight,” Forsythe remarked. “Hopefully, we get back to work tomorrow and are ready to go.”



The Warrior will look to start a new winning streak this Saturday when they travel to Liberty. The Rebels will also play again this Saturday when they entertain Warren JFK.