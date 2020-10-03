Perkins paces Mineral Ridge; Rams roll past Lowellville

Mineral Ridge rolled past Lowellville 48-8 Friday night in week six of the high school football season.

Shakir Perkins piled up four touchdowns in the win for the Rams. He finished the night with 101 rushing yards in the win.

Mineral Ridge Quarterback Mark Bunch completed 8-15 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, Mineral Ridge ends the regular season with a record of 3-3.

Lowellville drops to 2-4 on the season.

