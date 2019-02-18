Perfection! YSU women finish perfect Horizon League home slate with win over Milwaukee Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Smolinski leads Penguins to Senior Day win [ + - ] Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown State women's basketball team held Milwaukee to seven points over a 19-minute stretch, and it finished off a perfect Horizon League home record with a 67-47 victory over the Panthers on Sunday at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins set new school records with 15 home wins and 12 Horizon League victories, and it won for the 12th straight time at Beeghly Center. YSU also secured a top-four seed in the Horizon League Women's Basketball Championship and a first-round home game in Youngstown.

Alison Smolinski went 6-of-7 from 3-point range and scored 21 points in a memorable Senior Day performance, and fellow senior Melinda Trimmer scored 10 points. Fifth-year senior Sarah Cash added eight points and seven rebounds.

Trimmer's afternoon pinnacled after the game with an accepted marriage proposal at midcourt from fiancé Beau Taylor.

Smolinski made three 3-pointers in the first period, and her third put the Penguins ahead 14-7 at the 4:07 mark. YSU led 18-15 at the end of the first, and Milwaukee's Lizzie Odegard tied the score with a 3-pointer 12 seconds into the second. After that bucket, the Panthers made just three of their next 27 attempts from the field as YSU scored 32 of the next 39 points.

A driving basket by Cash upped YSU's advantage to double digits for the first time at 30-20 with 2:03 left in the second quarter, and Trimmer made four free throws in the final 45 seconds to push the margin to 35-21 at halftime. Youngstown State then outscored Milwaukee 17-6 in the third period, and Smolinski's fifth 3 of the day at the 1:57 mark extended the margin to 50-25. The senior's final 3 gave the Penguins their largest lead at 56-28 with 8:20 left in the game.

Smolinski tied Nikki Arbanas' single-season record for 3-pointers at YSU with 89, and she made at least five 3-pointers in a game for the ninth time this season.

The Penguins finished 11-for-21 from 3-point range for 52.4 percent, and they were 14-for-18 from the free-throw line. YSU held Milwaukee to 32.1 percent from the field, and the Penguins outrebounded the Panthers 45-28.

Youngstown State will play its final three games of the regular season on the road, starting with a contest at Northern Kentucky on Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on 570 WKBN and ESPN+.

