EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine volleyball remains perfect on the season following a 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23) win over Columbiana Thursday night.
Olivia Figley led the way for the Bulldogs with 13 kills and three blocks. Emily Berger tallied 11 kills, two aces, one block and 14 points.
Morgan Cheurco piled up 34 assists and an ace, while Malynn Bistarkey finished with nine kills and 10 digs.
Paige Snyder added nine kills and four aces.
Tori Long led the Clippers with 16 kills, three aces and four digs. Madison Moser added 12 kills, two aces and three digs.
Maci Linhart tallied four aces, five kills and 15 digs, while Marissa Makosky piled up 14 assists, four kills and three digs. Grace Witmer added 22 assists, four kills and two aces.
Columbiana drops to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The Clippers will face McDonald on Saturday.
East Palestine improves to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league play. The Bulldogs will face Howland and Brookfield on Saturday.
Perfection in Palestine: Bulldogs get past Columbiana
