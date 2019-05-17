Perfection! Champion’s Howell throws perfect game en route to District crown

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion’s Sophie Howell pitched a perfect game for Golden Flashes as they topped Netown Falls 10-0 in five inning for their fifth-straight District championship.

Howell struckout 12 of the 15 batters she faced Thursday evening, she also went 2-3 with 2 RBIs at the plate.

It was her third perfect game of the season.

Cassidy Shaffer went 2-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Champion advances to play South Range in the Division III Massillon Regional semifinals Wednesday at 5PM.