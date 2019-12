Senior Izzy Perez scored 38 tonight

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon evens their record at 4-4 following their 86-35 win over Wellsville. Senior Izzy Perez scored 38 points and Maddie Liberati added 22 for the Lady Blue Devils. Nine players scored in the win.

Wellsville was led by Elaina Weekley and Camryn Jackson, who scored 11 and 9 points respectively. The Lady Tigers return to action on Monday at Edison.

Lisbon improved to 3-1 in the EOAC. The Devils will host Carrollton on Saturday.