Pens ride Jarry to 2-0 win over Coyotes in Kessel’s return

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Tristan Jarry spoiled Phil Kessel’s return to Pittsburgh. He turned aside all 33 shots he faced to post his second straight shutout and lead the Penguins to a 2-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Kessel received a standing ovation in his first game in Pittsburgh since being traded to the Coyotes last summer. Kessel helped the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 and is one of the reasons the Coyotes are off to one of the best starts in franchise history. Kessel and the Coyotes couldn’t solve Jarry. The goalie has won 5 of 6 starts.
