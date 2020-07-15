Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference suspends sports in 2020, eyeing spring football

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Board of Directors voted to suspend all athletic competitions and championship events through December 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision impacts the entirety of the fall sports seasons and the beginning of the winter sports seasons that were scheduled to start prior to January, according to a news release from the PSAC.
As part of the announcement made Wednesday morning, the PSAC stated that is planning to move the fall sports competitions and championships to the spring semester, provided there is a safe opportunity to do so.
“The entire conference has worked hard these last few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall,” said PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members. We cannot place our student-athletes at greater risk than the general student body. Despite our planning and collective efforts, it has become clear that we are not able to do so.”
While there will be no athletic competition at Slippery Rock this fall, student-athletes there will continue to receive coaching and support from the athletics department. All scholarships will be honored as scheduled.
“While I am heartbroken for our student-athletes who were looking forward to competing, our first responsibility is to protect their health and safety,” said SRU President William Behre. “The conference evaluated all options in an attempt to return to competition this fall, but ultimately determined that suspending competition is the safest and best option to protect our student-athletes and our campus communities. We will continue to support our student-athletes in every manner possible this fall and we look forward to a time when we can safely see them return to competition.”
More information regarding updated plans for sports during the spring semester will be shared by the PSAC at a later date.
The PSAC has 18 full-time member schools:
Bloomsburg
California
Clarion
East Stroudsburg
Edinboro
Gannon
IUP
Kutztown
Lock Haven
Mansfield
Mercyhurst
Millersville
Pitt-Johnstown
Seton Hill
Shepherd
Shippensburg
Slippery Rock
West Chester