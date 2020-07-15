Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference suspends sports in 2020, eyeing spring football

BERLIN CENTER, OHIO (WKBN) - To say that 2020 has been a tumultuous year for the Western Reserve football program would be an understatement.

In January, head coach Andy Hake, who had guided the Blue Devils for the past ten years was dismissed from the school. In March the school, and all off-season workouts for the team, were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Then, adding to the disorder was the sudden resignation of David Rach in June due to personal reasons, leaving the program searching for a head coach for the second time in less than six months.

The Western Reserve administration then turned to a coach that is very familiar with the Blue Devils tradition. Jason Lude was hired three weeks ago and is a former Berlin Center resident and 2008 graduate of Western Reserve. He served as an assistant coach for both Mike Kopachy and Ron Johnson at Salem the past twelve years.

But more importantly, it’s the players who have persevered during all these changes. And that fortitude of the student-athletes came as no surprise to Lude.

“We have great kids out here,” He said. “I always knew that being from here. They have been through a lot, but they have adapted and have overcome at each and every turn. We’re ready for football to start at this point. Football can cure a lot of things in my opinion.”

“There is a lot (emotions) to overcome to make sure everyone is here. Every day we just come to work and make sure everyone is motivated to be here,” senior H-back T.J. Hively said.

“It has been kind of crazy,” senior quarterback Nick Cavoulas admitted. “But we have pretty good leadership and we’re trying to keep everyone focused on the main goal of winning.”

With all the transitions the program has gone through the past six months, many programs would be concerned with a drop-off in involvement. But that has not proven to be the case with the Blue Devils, in part due to the strong senior leadership on the team.

“My first day the numbers were a little lower than I had hoped for, so I relied on the seniors to track down kids to recruit themselves, and then this week we had our biggest turnout yet where we are approaching fifty guys. The seniors have been unbelievable, and we told them on day one that we are going to go as they go,” Lude stated.

“I’m working on getting my timing back with the guys,” Cavoulas talked about a priority in training camp. “I was throwing all off-season with whoever I could find. Just trying to get ready.”

“There are a lot of people doubting us right now with all the tumultuous things that have happened, and a lot of people may be sleeping on Western Reserve,” Lude speculates. “Change can be a real good thing, and it can be uncomfortable at first, but in the end, I think change is going to be a good thing.”

Lude admitted that with the Western Reserve administration hiring someone who is an alumnus of the school, it has made the transition easier for the students to accept.

“All the conversations that I have had, a guy returning home I think was a big deal to them,” He remarked. “I told them the very first day, I’m from here, I grew up here, and I know what it’s like to wear that jersey.”

“It was nice to know there was another plan, I mean coach Rach was a great coach, he was always talking to us through the Covid-19 stuff, but a lot of guys weren’t ready when he resigned,” Hively explained. “Now that he (Lude) is here it is great. Everyone loves him and it had been good.”

“He (Lude) really cares about us and he really wants to see us succeed,” Cavoulas added.

Although the Covid-19 situation has put a lot of programs behind in their conditioning and team building, the Western Reserve program may have, in a way, benefited that they are not really behind other programs at this point of the year.

“You hate to say something good came out of COVID (pandemic). I would never say that. But the one thing that has helped us in this transition is that everyone is kind of behind. So we were definitely behind when we started, but I felt like it was only a few weeks behind compared to three or four months behind if we had a full off-season. I don’t think we are as behind as we would normally be,” Lude explained.

“Our seniors have grown up and matured. We are ready to take leadership and show everyone that we are still Western Reserve and we are going to come out and win,” Hively said.