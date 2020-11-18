Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference cancels winter sports

The announcement was made following a vote of the league’s Board of Directors

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which includes schools like Slippery Rock University, has announced the cancellation of its mandated regular-season and championship competition for winter sports.

The announcement was made following a vote of the league’s Board of Directors.

Last week, the Board canceled PSAC Championship seasons in fall sports, yet allowed for league championship opportunities in those sports should six or more schools elect to participate. All schools electing to play must abide by existing league rules and the NCAA guidelines that have been set due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same requirements exist for the winter sports that have been canceled.

Last week, the Board agreed to proceed with the intent to play a full regular and championship season for all spring sports in 2021.

“With careful consideration to health concerns and realistic abilities to conduct sport seasons amid this pandemic, our conference and our membership is forced to make some very difficult decisions,” said PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “With the time we have to continue weighing our options, we are fully committed to playing a spring sports season. We will remain supportive of any other decisions to play sports and host championship events should our membership view it as a safe and reasonable opportunity.”

Fall and winter sports that may be subject to cancellation include men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, indoor track & field, soccer and swimming, as well as women’s sports in volleyball and field hockey, and men’s sports in football and wrestling.