HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory girls golf team has won back-to-back state titles from 2021–2022.

In 2023, golfers said this year is no different from years past.

“This seems really special, I think, especially this year,” said Hickory senior golfer Sasha Petrochko.

“You don’t really think about it a lot, but when you put it in the fairway its pretty easy,” said Hickory Junior golfer Luciana Masters.

Head coach Craig Antush said coming into this season the Hickory Hornets Girls golf team has a lot of confidence.

“They believe in themselves,” said Antush. “Never doubt themselves.”

Coach Antush said his golfers have been exceptional this season, winning on an off the course. Antush said his golfers have been consistent all year long. He said many of his golfers have had personal bests.

Hickory Senior golfer Ava Liburdi said their mental toughness shoots up their success.

“I need to be fearless on every shot, commit to the shot, see the putts go in,” said Liburdi.

While Petrochko said the negativity leaves the course, once they start.

“Have a bad hole or even a bad round, try to just block it out,” said Petrochko.

Antush said the golfers which were on last year’s state title team are back this year. He said they have the mentality to keep winning.

“Short memory to no memory mindset exists,” said Antush. “Then moving forward to the next swing or the next putt.”

Masters and Liburdi said they have the team to make a three-peat at the state title.

“Especially this year we’ve all just bonded together, just off on and off the course,” said Masters.

“Going to mimic the feeling that I had on the course and take it over to the next level,” said Liburdi.

The Hickory girls golf team goes against Meadville girls golf team on Tuesday, Sept. 25.